Americana Partners LLC Has $30.15 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises 1.2% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $30,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 673.7% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000.
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $59.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44.
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
