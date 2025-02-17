Americana Partners LLC Has $16.21 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,872 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $846,735,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $560.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.62. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.60 and a 12-month high of $561.86. The company has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

