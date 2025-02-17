Americana Partners LLC Has $13.06 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 554.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $13,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Targa Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $205.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.92. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.