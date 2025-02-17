American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Stake Decreased by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services cut its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 144,119 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of -58.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -208.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AHR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.