Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Position Trimmed by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC cut its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amdocs by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,112,000 after purchasing an additional 127,426 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Amdocs by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,587,000 after buying an additional 125,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 37,516 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $88.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.47. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

