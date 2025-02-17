Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Up 15.5% in January

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,175,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,818,000 after buying an additional 851,022 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Amdocs by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,681,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,127,000 after acquiring an additional 781,061 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 12.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,700,000 after acquiring an additional 696,136 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Amdocs by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,211,000 after purchasing an additional 543,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,494,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,452. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOX. Barclays lowered their target price on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

