Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington Sells 27,500 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $228.68 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.21 and a 200 day moving average of $202.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

