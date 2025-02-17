Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Update

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,500 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 459,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.0 days.
Altus Group Price Performance
Shares of Altus Group stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. Altus Group has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $42.82.
Altus Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Altus Group
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is Coinbase Stock a Buy After Earnings?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Stocks to Hedge Against Inflation’s Persistence
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Dominion Energy: Renewable Energy Lights Up Investor Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.