AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Sells 239 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,129.15. This represents a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $2,796,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,196.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,871 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,333. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Truist Financial raised their target price on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.95.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $105.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day moving average is $104.85. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $90.04 and a one year high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.17%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

