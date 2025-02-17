AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $719,000 in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of AMREP in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMREP by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 269,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 155,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AMREP by 26,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AMREP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMREP

In other news, Director Robert Robotti sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $410,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,506.64. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

AMREP Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AXR opened at $29.82 on Monday. AMREP Co. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $157.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

AMREP Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

