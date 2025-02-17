AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $507,000 in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David A. Lorber acquired 12,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $618,451.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,671,934.70. The trade was a 10.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

PhenixFIN Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PFX opened at $49.30 on Monday. PhenixFIN Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35.

PhenixFIN Increases Dividend

PhenixFIN Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from PhenixFIN’s previous dividend of $1.31. This represents a yield of 5.59%.

(Free Report)

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.