AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $171,000 in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2,610.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.