AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of L. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Loews during the third quarter worth $40,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $635,408.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,276,910.85. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,627 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $82.95 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $72.91 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.32%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

