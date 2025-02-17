AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys 8,510 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 272.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 338,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,436 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.3% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IEI opened at $116.04 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

