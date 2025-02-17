AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,845,000 after buying an additional 14,610,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,733,270,000 after purchasing an additional 256,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,521,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,050,000 after purchasing an additional 284,918 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,078,000 after purchasing an additional 806,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $555,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EW opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $185,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,841.12. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $852,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. This represents a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,489 shares of company stock worth $2,002,829. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

