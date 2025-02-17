AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Acquires 3,807 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,820,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after acquiring an additional 266,167 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,745,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,284,000 after acquiring an additional 37,636 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 290,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.99%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

