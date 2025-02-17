Allworth Financial LP Purchases 2,704 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $266.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.06 and its 200-day moving average is $271.87. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

