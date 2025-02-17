Allworth Financial LP Has $72.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,256 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $612.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $600.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $495.94 and a 52 week high of $613.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

