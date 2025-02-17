Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Update

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 388,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $26.76 on Monday. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.38). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 101.45%.

ARLP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Singular Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Alliance Resource Partners

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,488. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,904,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,605,000 after acquiring an additional 96,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,728,000 after acquiring an additional 44,636 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,144,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,629,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $14,564,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

