Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $161.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $28,088,477.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,876.68. The trade was a 95.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $26,739,193.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,231,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,674,059.35. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,608,005 shares of company stock valued at $214,394,023. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 201.3% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 44.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

