Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $521.36 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -555.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

