Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Air New Zealand Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

