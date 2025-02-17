Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Air New Zealand Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.40.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
