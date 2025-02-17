AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,700 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the January 15th total of 609,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AEye Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LIDR stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.84. 299,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,151. AEye has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in AEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AEye by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in AEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

