AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) versus Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Head to Head Survey

AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN – Get Free Report) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AER Energy Resources and Fluence Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fluence Energy $2.70 billion 0.43 $22.72 million $0.13 49.46

Profitability

Fluence Energy has higher revenue and earnings than AER Energy Resources.

This table compares AER Energy Resources and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A Fluence Energy 0.89% 4.10% 1.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AER Energy Resources and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fluence Energy 1 15 8 0 2.29

Fluence Energy has a consensus price target of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 127.73%. Given Fluence Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than AER Energy Resources.

Summary

Fluence Energy beats AER Energy Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AER Energy Resources

AER Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, managing, and operating oil and gas properties in North America. The company is also involved in the recycling of used motor oil; marketing of related fuel and energy products to users, suppliers, and recycler’s; and real estate business. AER Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack Pro, a large-scale front-of-the-meter application; Gridstack, a front-of-the-meter application; Sunstack, a DC-coupled energy storage product for DC-coupled solar + storage projects; Edgestack, for smaller-scale commercial and industrial use cases; and Ultrastack, for critical system requirements of distribution and transmission networks. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; and digital applications. It serves independent power producers, developer, utilities, and other generators. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

