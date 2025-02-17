Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 553.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 15.5% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $52,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815,305 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,679,000 after buying an additional 2,497,056 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after buying an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $113.10 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $138.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

