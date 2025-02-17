Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 3.2% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,166. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.2 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $270.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.66 and a 200-day moving average of $218.68. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $271.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $309.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

