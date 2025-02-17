Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 83,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 484,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,223,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,468,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $199.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.48 and its 200 day moving average is $188.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.39 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.