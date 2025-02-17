Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,319,100 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 2,506,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.6 days.
Adriatic Metals Stock Up 1.1 %
ADMLF stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.37.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
