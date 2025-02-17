Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,319,100 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 2,506,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.6 days.

Adriatic Metals Stock Up 1.1 %

ADMLF stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.37.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

