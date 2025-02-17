6,848 Shares in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Bought by Sierra Ocean LLC

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HEFA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,510,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 112,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS HEFA opened at $37.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

