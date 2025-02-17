66,314 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Purchased by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 66,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $55.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

