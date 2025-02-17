5T Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

5T Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $95,801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6,538.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 682,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,808,000 after purchasing an additional 672,568 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10,279.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 672,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 666,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $26,050,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

