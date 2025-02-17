5T Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

5T Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Client Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTB opened at $42.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89.

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

