5T Wealth LLC Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 2.3% of 5T Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,468,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 195,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 49,491 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 30,837 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $79.31 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

