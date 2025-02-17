5T Wealth LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

5T Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 479,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $45.56 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $47.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

