5T Wealth LLC Invests $545,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 776.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

