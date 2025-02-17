5T Wealth LLC Invests $1.77 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 76,594 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,239,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 37,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

TLT stock opened at $89.15 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

