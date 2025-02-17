5T Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 27,226 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43,723.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 624,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 623,056 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,453,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,794,000 after purchasing an additional 492,561 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,378,000 after purchasing an additional 393,229 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,834,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,025,000 after buying an additional 376,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 502,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,673,000 after buying an additional 286,391 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPHQ opened at $70.82 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
