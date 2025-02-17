5T Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 27,226 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43,723.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 624,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 623,056 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,453,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,794,000 after purchasing an additional 492,561 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,378,000 after purchasing an additional 393,229 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,834,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,025,000 after buying an additional 376,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 502,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,673,000 after buying an additional 286,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $70.82 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.