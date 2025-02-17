5T Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 29,262 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of 5T Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,349,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period.

TLH stock opened at $101.40 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $111.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.25.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

