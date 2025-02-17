5,800 Shares in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Bought by Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter worth $341,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,150.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter worth $259,000.

Shares of BITB stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $59.07.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

