4Thought Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,625 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 47,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 51,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 31,044 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.25 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

