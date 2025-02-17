4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $7.21 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.5% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.93 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

