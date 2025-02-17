4Thought Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $683,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.1397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

