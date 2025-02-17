4,236 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Bought by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Mplx by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,628,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,000 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5,070.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 977,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,797,000 after purchasing an additional 958,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 387.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 654,500 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,498,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,636,000 after purchasing an additional 217,674 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,644,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Trading Up 0.3 %

MPLX opened at $53.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 90.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

View Our Latest Report on MPLX

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.