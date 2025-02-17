40,551 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.2% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $54.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

