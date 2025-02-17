390 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $639.87 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $628.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.14. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.