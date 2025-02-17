26,078 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.61 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average of $108.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

