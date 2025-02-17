22,742 Shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Bought by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BKD. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lee S. Wielansky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $56,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,966.84. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BKD opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.29. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.12.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

