22,102 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,146,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11,145.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 935,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 927,298 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 252,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,634,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $92.37 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

