16,945 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $35.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

