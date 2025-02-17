10,316 Shares in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $161,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 12,452.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 418.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on EWTX. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

EWTX opened at $25.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.20. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $38.12.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $36,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,822.19. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Semigran sold 29,709 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $882,060.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,398.04. The trade was a 81.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,305. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

